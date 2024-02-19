NHL Buzz: Fehervary week to week for Capitals with lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Washington Capitals

Martin Fehervary is week to week for the Washington Capitals because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman left their 4-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday early in the first period after falling awkwardly behind Washington’s net. He played 1:36 over two shifts.

“Not something where it could be any day,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Monday. “Whether it’s one, two [weeks], that’s what we’re looking at.”

Playing on the top defensive pair with John Carlson, the 24-year-old is averaging 18:46 per game. He has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 47 games this season.

“It hurts because Marty does a lot for us,” Carbery said. “Playing with John, [he] plays a lot of minutes. Especially 5-on-5, being able to play against top lines.”

Fehervary’s injury should lead to more playing time for defensemen Alexander Alexeyev and Ethan Bear.

“We do have some depth there of guys who are chomping at the bit to get into the lineup, and we’ll rely on that for the foreseeable future,” Carbery said. -- Harvey Valentine

Chicago Blackhawks

Anthony Beauvillier will return to the lineup after missing 18 games with a left wrist injury when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, BSSO).

The forward, who was injured in a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 2, will play on a line with Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson.

"I'll just try to use my speed and make some plays and shoot the puck," Beauvillier said. "I'm just going to try to keep it simple and get my legs going."

Beauvillier has six points (two goals, four assists) in 15 games with Chicago after being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 28 for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Beauvillier had eight points (two goals, six assist) in 22 games with Vancouver.

"He's got some great speed and he'll help out on the power-play unit," Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. "He's responsible defensively as well, so I think it will be great to have him back." -- Kurt Dusterberg

Dallas Stars

Matt Duchene and Jani Hakanpaa did not play for the Stars against the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Duchene, a forward, was a late scratch with a lower-body injury. He is tied for the Stars lead in points with Jason Robertson (55), and is second in goals (22) and points (33). Duchene has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past four games.

Hakanpaa, a defenseman, did not play after sustaining an upper-body injury in 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and is averaging 18:59 of ice time in 55 games this season and leads the Stars in hits (159) and blocked shots (111).

New Jersey Devils

Jonas Siegenthaler could return to the lineup when the Devils play at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2).

The defenseman, who was a full participant in practice on Monday, has missed the past 16 games with a broken left foot sustained after blocking a shot in the first period of a 6-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 6.

"He's got a couple practices in him and is available to play," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "I think we'll look at him for tomorrow's game, getting back in."

New Jersey has gone 7-7-2 without Siegenthaler, who has eight points (one goal, seven assists), 62 hits and 58 blocked shots in 38 games this season. He was averaging 19:54 in ice time at the time of his injury.

"[My leg] feels good," Siegenthaler said. "There's still a little bit of pain but I think that's normal. It's been six weeks now, and I feel ready."

Defenseman John Marino did not participate in practice due to illness, but will travel with the team to Washington and is questionable to play. -- Mike G. Morreale