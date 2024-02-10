NHL Buzz: Raanta out weeks, Svechnikov back for Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Carolina Hurricanes

Antti Raanta will be out at least two weeks for the Hurricanes because of a lower-body injury.

The goalie made nine saves in the second period in relief of Pyotr Kochetkov in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, but Kochetkov had to return for the third.

Raanta is 12-7-2 with a 2.99 goals-against average and an .872 save percentage in 24 games (20 starts) this season. Spencer Martin, who was claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 19, will back up Kochetkov against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO).

Martin made 26 saves in a 3-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 24 in his only appearance for Carolina.

"It's good to have guys who know how to play that position because of all the injuries that have gone on here," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

Forward Andrei Svechnikov will return to lineup Saturday after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

"I feel ready to go, obviously playing tonight," Svechnikov said. "It's not easy to come back after an injury, trust me. You miss a few weeks, you lose that (game shape). You just hope to get that as soon as possible."

Svechnikov missed the first eight games of the season following surgery in July for a torn ACL in his right knee sustained in a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11. He missed six more games in December with an upper-body injury.

In 29 games this season, Svechnikov has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists).

"If we want to be the team we want to be, you've got to have your best players in there," Brind'Amour said. "You can get by, but you're certainly not going to have any success unless you've got the top guys going. He was very impactful, and that's what he's capable of doing. We need him in there." -- Kurt Dusterberg

Ottawa Senators

Travis Hamonic will return to the lineup from an upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP).

The defenseman left midway through the first period of a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 21 after colliding with Flyers forward Travis Konecny. He has missed the past five games.

Hamonic has five points (two goals, three assists) in 40 games this season.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg could return next week from a groin injury sustained on Jan. 11. He has practiced three times since the Senators returned from their bye week on Thursday. Saturday will be their first game since the break.

Kevin Mandolese will back up Joonas Korpisalo against the Maple Leafs.

"I think he's pretty close," interim coach Jacques Martin said of Forsberg. "Just not quite ready yet. But I think we can get him a couple more practices and I think he'll be ready to go."

Defenseman Jake Sanderson has not resumed skating since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31.

"I think we're happy with how he's progressing, but we'll have a better idea as the week develops," Martin said. "I think he's still getting some treatment. Not sure at this time when he'll get back on the ice, but I would expect at some time [next] week."

In Sanderson's absence, Thomas Chabot will play with Artem Zub on the first pair, and Jakob Chychrun and Jacob-Bernard Docker will play on the second pair. Hamonic and Erik Brannstrom will be the third pair. -- Callum Fraser

Calgary Flames

Dan Vladar was placed on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury.

The goalie dressed as the backup to Jacob Markstrom in a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. He has not played in the past five games since making 29 saves in a 3-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 20.

Vladar is 7-7-2 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in 16 games this season.

Dustin Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday; he is 1-2-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .893 save percentage in five games (four starts) with the Flames this season.

Wolf backed up Markstrom when the Flames played at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens

Alex Newhook played his first game since Nov. 30 when the Canadiens hosted the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

The forward had missed 27 games since injuring his ankle during a 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

"He's a combative player, and we know he has an offensive side, so that's going to help us," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said Friday. "But at the same time, he's a player who has missed a lot of time, and he'll have to get back up to the beat of the game. That might take a bit of time, but we'll manage that."

Newhook has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 23 games playing center and wing in his first season in Montreal.

"I think I've had a good amount of time at practice here to kind of get my legs back and make sure my ankle feels good in those battle situations and explosive situations. And I feel good," Newhook said. -- Sean Farrell