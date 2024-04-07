NHL Buzz: Rantanen in concussion protocol for Avalanche

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen is in concussion protocol and won't play for the Avalanche against the Dallas Stars on Sunday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN).

Rantanen left a 6-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday in the second period with an upper-body injury following a hit from Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

"He worked out yesterday. He skated this morning on his own. He's out," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Sunday. "He's [in] concussion protocol. So he's day to day, I would say."

Rantanen is tied for sixth in the NHL and ranks second on the Avalanche with 102 points (40 goals, 62 assists) in 77 games. He has played 161 consecutive games, a streak that will end Sunday.

Forward Miles Wood also won't play for Colorado because lower-body injury and is day to day.

Wood has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 72 games this season. -- Ryan Boulding

Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle is day to day with an upper-body injury and may not play when the Senators visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN5, TVAS).

The center was slow to get up after taking a hit from defenseman Niko Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday and did not play in a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Stutzle leads the Senators with 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 75 games this season. -- Callum Fraser

Tampa Bay Lightning

Anthony Cirelli did not play in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.

The forward left in the second period of a 7-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

"This isn't a long-term thing," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before the game. "Knowing that you're in this situation (having clinched a playoff spot), precaution has become more prevalent."

Cirelli has 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 75 games this season.

Brandon Hagel, who was left wing on the second line with Cirelli at center, played against Pittsburgh. He left the game Thursday after colliding with teammate Steven Stamkos at 12:53 of the third period.

Forward Tanner Jeannot missed his second straight game because of an upper-body injury.

The Lightning next play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSOH). -- Wes Crosby