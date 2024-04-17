NHL Buzz: Dadonov to return from injury for Stars against Blues

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Dallas Stars

Evgenii Dadonov will return to the lineup when the Stars host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).

The 35-year-old forward missed the past 29 games because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 10. He has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 50 games this season.

“I’m excited to play, but at the same time a little bit worried. It’s been a long time,” Dadonov said. “Not sure exactly what to expect, but I feel good and should be fine. I hope [after] a couple of shifts, I get into the game.”

Dallas (51-21-9) can clinch the Western Conference if it gets at least one point Wednesday.

“Back at the right time,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I’ve got a history with him (with the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights), and he’s always been a playoff-type player. I think his game translates to playoffs. He’s heavy, he’s hard, he plays inside, he goes to the tough areas of the ice. He’s coming back at the right time. He was nonweight-bearing for six weeks, so that hasn’t been easy. Worked really hard to keep himself in game shape, so excited to have him back and as an option here going into the playoffs.”

Forward Tyler Seguin will be scratched to make room for Dadonov. The coaching staff has been managing Seguin’s ice time after he sustained a lower-body injury Feb. 22 that kept him out a month. -- Taylor Baird

Boston Bruins

Derek Forbort will report to Providence of the American Hockey League on a long-term injury conditioning loan.

The 32-year-old defenseman has four assists in 35 games with the Bruins this season but has not played since March 2 because of a lower-body injury.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said March 8 that Forbort was "more than likely" out for the season because of two separate undisclosed injuries.

Forbort, who signed with the Bruins as a free agent July 28, 2021, has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and is plus-22 in 165 games for Boston.

The Bruins (47-20-15) finished second in the Atlantic Division and will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.