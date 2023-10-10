NHL announces multiyear Canadian partnership with Moosehead Breweries

NEW YORK -- Moosehead Breweries, the distributor of Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea in Canada, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new multiyear Canadian partnership, naming Truly Hard Seltzer the Official Hard Seltzer of the NHL in Canada.

The new agreement provides Moosehead Breweries with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital, and social media channels.

The partnership begins immediately, and Truly Hard Seltzer will receive broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during NHL regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet in Canada. Fans will also see the Truly Hard Seltzer brand displayed in camera visible virtual slot in-ice ads during NHL regular season games and Stanley Cup Playoffs games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet in Canada.

The partnership will be visible in various ways at tentpole NHL events, such as with compelling on-site activation, branded dasherboards, and in-arena and in-stadium signage at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ in Edmonton and the 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S.) NHL All-Star Game in Toronto to engage fans and consumers. Truly Hard Seltzer will raise awareness of the partnership through co-branded advertising on TV, digital, and social platforms. As part of the new partnership, Twisted Tea will also receive brand exposure across NHL marketing, digital, and social media channels.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce our partnership with the NHL for Twisted Tea & Truly Hard Seltzer in Canada,” said Mike Masters, Moosehead Breweries Senior Trade & Partnerships Manager. “We are always aspiring to find meaningful ways to connect with our consumers, and this new partnership provides us with an unbelievable opportunity to engage with Canadians, and share in our love for hockey.”

“As the NHL regular season starts today, we are proud to welcome Moosehead Breweries to the NHL family where we will build impactful fan-focused programs to engage our passionate fans in Canada,” said Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President, Business Development Solutions. “We look forward to celebrating our great game with fans by creating unique content through compelling activations with Moosehead Breweries to support the Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands across Canada.”

To further engage fans, Truly Hard Seltzer will launch consumer contests for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic® and 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S.) NHL All-Star Game with additional details announced at a later date, and in February, the NHL logo will be featured on Truly Hard Seltzer packaging in Canada and in-store displays across Canada.

Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea have been a proud sponsor of the Edmonton Oilers since 2022, and the Ottawa Senators since 2020 and are proud supporters of sports and entertainment in Canada with League deals in Canadian Football and U.S. Soccer.