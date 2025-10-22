NHL announces landmark multiyear partnerships with Kalshi, Polymarket

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced new landmark multiyear U.S. agreements with Polymarket and Kalshi, naming both Kalshi and Polymarket official prediction market partners of the NHL.

The opportunity provides Polymarket and Kalshi with access to official NHL proprietary data and rights to use NHL marks, logos and official designations on their platforms and products. Kalshi’s and Polymarket’s brokers and merchants will also be able to use NHL marks and logos to identify the Polymarket and Kalshi products that they make available. Both companies will also receive brand exposure via Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) and blue line slot virtual signage on NHL game broadcasts including regular season national games, Stanley Cup Playoffs games and NHL Winter Classic and NHL Stadium Series national broadcasts.

“As prediction markets continue to evolve at a rapid pace, partnering with the two market leaders, Kalshi and Polymarket, provides a tremendous opportunity for the broadest fan engagement during the NHL season,” said Keith Wachtel, President, NHL Business. “Polymarket and Kalshi are ideal partners as this category continues to grow and expand.”

“The NHL has always been about giving fans an incredible experience. We’re excited to bring that energy to Polymarket, where fans can engage with the NHL and its teams in a new way,” said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “Together, we're making the game more interactive and connected, and we appreciate the support of the NHL in recognizing the future of fan experiences benefits from engagement with prediction markets."

"Teaming up with the NHL is an important milestone for Kalshi and the industry at large. To have a league like the NHL embrace Kalshi is a testament to the integrity, safety, and trust with consumers that Kalshi has spent years building during our time pioneering this asset class,” said Tarek Mansour, CEO of Kalshi. "It should be clear now -- prediction markets are here to stay."