Rangers at Capitals projected lineups

RANGERS (6-1-1) at CAPITALS (5-2-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba
Braden Schneider -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Rempe was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday, one day after forward Jake Leschyshyn was assigned to Hartford. ... Vesey practiced in a regular jersey Monday. The forward has not played this season is on long-term injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least 10 games; this will be the Rangers' ninth game of the season. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the AHL on Monday. … Roy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday.