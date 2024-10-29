Rangers at Capitals projected lineups

RANGERS (6-1-1) at CAPITALS (5-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Braden Schneider -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Rempe was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday, one day after forward Jake Leschyshyn was assigned to Hartford. ... Vesey practiced in a regular jersey Monday. The forward has not played this season is on long-term injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least 10 games; this will be the Rangers' ninth game of the season. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the AHL on Monday. … Roy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday.