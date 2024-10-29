Rangers at Capitals projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (6-1-1) at CAPITALS (5-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Braden Schneider -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Rempe was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday, one day after forward Jake Leschyshyn was assigned to Hartford. ... Vesey practiced in a regular jersey Monday. The forward has not played this season is on long-term injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least 10 games; this will be the Rangers' ninth game of the season. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the AHL on Monday. … Roy, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Hintz of Stars delivers smiles during children’s hospital visit in Finland 

McDavid sustains lower-body injury in Oilers loss to Blue Jackets

NHL Buzz: Spurgeon back for Wild against Penguins

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers to experience Finland with help from player tour guides

McDavid injured early, Oilers allow 6 goals in loss to Blue Jackets

NHL On Tap: Panarin, Rangers face Ovechkin, Capitals for 1st time since playoffs 

Toffoli leading by example, helping young players for rebuilding Sharks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Dahlin fined maximum for high-sticking in Sabres game

Stars enjoying hard work, fun times during Global Series trip to Finland

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today

Aho, Hurricanes recover to defeat Canucks in OT for 4th straight win

Golden Knights shut out Flames, extend winning streak to 4

Sharks rally from down 3 late, defeat Utah Hockey Club in OT for 1st win