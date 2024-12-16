Thomas has goal, assist, Blues hold off Rangers

Pavel Buchnevich scored, and Joel Hofer made 26 saves, winning his fourth straight start for the Blues (15-14-3), who lost their past two games (0-1-1), including 2-1 in overtime Saturday against the Dallas Stars.

Brett Berard and Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers (15-14-1), who have lost four of five, including 5-1 at home against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves.

New York played without leading scorer Artemi Panarin, who missed his first game this season with an upper-body injury, and forward Kaapo Kakko, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, who was a healthy scratch.

Buchnevich made it 1-0 at 18:51 of the first period on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Jake Neighbours.

Kyrou made it 2-0 at 6:33 of the second period after stripping New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren of the puck in the neutral zone and scoring on a breakaway.

Thomas made it 3-0 at 10:28 on a shot short side after Blues defenseman Philip Broberg joined the rush for a 2-on-1.

The Rangers scored twice in 1:19 in the third period when Berard made it 3-1 at 10:18 after his shot glanced off Blues defenseman Colton Parayko's stick and in under Hofer's blocker.

Cuylle then scored on a shot from the slot at 11:37 to make it 3-2.