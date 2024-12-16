Thomas has goal, assist, Blues hold off Rangers

Kyrou, Buchnevich each gets goal for St. Louis; Berard has goal for New York

Rangers at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Kyrou scored in his fourth straight game, and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues, who held on for a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Enterprise Center on Sunday.

Pavel Buchnevich scored, and Joel Hofer made 26 saves, winning his fourth straight start for the Blues (15-14-3), who lost their past two games (0-1-1), including 2-1 in overtime Saturday against the Dallas Stars.

Brett Berard and Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers (15-14-1), who have lost four of five, including 5-1 at home against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves.

New York played without leading scorer Artemi Panarin, who missed his first game this season with an upper-body injury, and forward Kaapo Kakko, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, who was a healthy scratch.

Buchnevich made it 1-0 at 18:51 of the first period on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Jake Neighbours.

Kyrou made it 2-0 at 6:33 of the second period after stripping New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren of the puck in the neutral zone and scoring on a breakaway.

Thomas made it 3-0 at 10:28 on a shot short side after Blues defenseman Philip Broberg joined the rush for a 2-on-1.

The Rangers scored twice in 1:19 in the third period when Berard made it 3-1 at 10:18 after his shot glanced off Blues defenseman Colton Parayko's stick and in under Hofer's blocker.

Cuylle then scored on a shot from the slot at 11:37 to make it 3-2.

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Dorrington breaking barriers at Northeastern

Reinhart picks up where he left off after Stanley Cup win with Panthers

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 16

Oilers aware of 'elephant in the room' for Stanley Cup Final rematch against Panthers

Zizing ‘Em Up: Canada's MacKinnon, Makar among duos to watch at 4 Nations Face-Off

Tokarski makes 27 saves, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets

Tavares scores natural hat trick, Maple Leafs rally past Sabres

Olofsson scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Wild

Bedard breaks tie with 54 seconds left, lifts Blackhawks past Islanders

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Petry scores 1st goal of season, Red Wings edge Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Wild look to stay hot against Golden Knights

Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

Berggren fined maximum for cross-checking in Red Wings game

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Bennett’s selection to Canada 4 Nations roster ‘a bit of validation,’ Panthers GM says

State Your Case: Panthers or Oilers for return to Stanley Cup Final