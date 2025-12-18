Rangers at Blues projected lineups

RANGERS (16-15-4) at BLUES (13-15-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Gabe Perreault -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Alexey Toropchenko -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Otto Stenberg

Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Matt Luff

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Panarin did not attend the morning skate and is a game-time decision due to being under the weather. ... Othmann, a forward, and Perreault were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; if Panarin can't play, Othmann will come into the lineup. … Fox, a defenseman, skated in a non-contact jersey. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate after a 1-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. … Binnington will start after Hofer started the past three games, including 24 saves Wednesday. ... Luff will replace Fabbri, a forward, and Tucker will replace Kessel, a defenseman. ... Kyrou, Snuggerud and Walker, each a forward, skated prior to the optional.