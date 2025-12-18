Rangers at Blues projected lineups

RANGERS (16-15-4) at BLUES (13-15-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Gabe Perreault -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Alexey Toropchenko -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Otto Stenberg
Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Matt Luff
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Panarin did not attend the morning skate and is a game-time decision due to being under the weather. ... Othmann, a forward, and Perreault were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; if Panarin can't play, Othmann will come into the lineup. … Fox, a defenseman, skated in a non-contact jersey. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate after a 1-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. … Binnington will start after Hofer started the past three games, including 24 saves Wednesday. ... Luff will replace Fabbri, a forward, and Tucker will replace Kessel, a defenseman. ... Kyrou, Snuggerud and Walker, each a forward, skated prior to the optional.