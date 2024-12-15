Rangers at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (15-13-1) at BLUES (14-14-3)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Connor Mackey -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: K'Andre Miller (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Brandon Saad, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Shesterkin was pulled in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings; Hofer is likely to start after Binnington made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars. ... Saad could return for St. Louis after the forward was a healthy scratch Saturday.

Latest News

State Your Case: Panthers or Oilers for return to Stanley Cup Final

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Wild look to stay hot against Golden Knights

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 15

Pastrnak has 4 points in Bruins win against Canucks

Wolf makes 32 saves, Flames shut out Panthers

Hagel gets 2 goals for Lightning in win against Kraken

Keller's late power-play goal lifts Utah past Sharks

MacKinnon has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Predators

Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

Duchene scores in OT, gives Stars win against Blues

Buium looking to help U.S. to 1st repeat World Junior Championship gold

Killorn has 3 points, lifts Ducks to OT win against Blue Jackets

Senators recover, top Penguins in OT on Tkachuk goal

Connor, Vilardi each has 2 points, Jets hold off Canadiens

Wilson scores twice for Capitals in win against Sabres

Petry scores 2 goals, Red Wings edge Maple Leafs