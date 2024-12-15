Rangers at Blues projected lineups

RANGERS (15-13-1) at BLUES (14-14-3)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Connor Mackey -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: K'Andre Miller (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Brandon Saad, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Shesterkin was pulled in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings; Hofer is likely to start after Binnington made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars. ... Saad could return for St. Louis after the forward was a healthy scratch Saturday.