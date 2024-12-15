Rangers at Blues projected lineups

RANGERS (15-13-1) at BLUES (14-14-3)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Connor Mackey -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: K'Andre Miller (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Brandon Saad, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Shesterkin was pulled in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings; Hofer is likely to start after Binnington made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars. ... Saad could return for St. Louis after the forward was a healthy scratch Saturday.