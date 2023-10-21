Rangers at Kraken

RANGERS (2-2-0) at KRAKEN (1-3-1)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: None
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Devin Shore, Jaycob Megna
Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body)
Status report
Bonino has been nursing a lower-body injury, but played Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators and is expected to be in the lineup Saturday. … Quick will make his first start of the season. He stopped all nine shots in relief of Shesterkin on Thursday in his Rangers debut. … Grubauer is expected to make his fourth start of the season for Seattle after Daccord earned a win Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. … Schwartz left the game Thursday after one shift in the third period but was a full participant at the morning skate Saturday. He is expected to play on his usual line with Wennberg and Bjorkstrand.