NHL projected lineup projections

Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Rangers at Kraken

RANGERS (2-2-0) at KRAKEN (1-3-1)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: None

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Devin Shore, Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body)

Status report

Bonino has been nursing a lower-body injury, but played Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators and is expected to be in the lineup Saturday. … Quick will make his first start of the season. He stopped all nine shots in relief of Shesterkin on Thursday in his Rangers debut. … Grubauer is expected to make his fourth start of the season for Seattle after Daccord earned a win Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. … Schwartz left the game Thursday after one shift in the third period but was a full participant at the morning skate Saturday. He is expected to play on his usual line with Wennberg and Bjorkstrand.