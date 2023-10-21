Rangers at Kraken

RANGERS (2-2-0) at KRAKEN (1-3-1)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: None

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Devin Shore, Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body)

Status report

Bonino has been nursing a lower-body injury, but played Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators and is expected to be in the lineup Saturday. … Quick will make his first start of the season. He stopped all nine shots in relief of Shesterkin on Thursday in his Rangers debut. … Grubauer is expected to make his fourth start of the season for Seattle after Daccord earned a win Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. … Schwartz left the game Thursday after one shift in the third period but was a full participant at the morning skate Saturday. He is expected to play on his usual line with Wennberg and Bjorkstrand.