PITTSBURGH -- Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for his 60th NHL shutout in the New York Rangers' 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday.
Quick makes 32 saves, Rangers blank Penguins
Goalie gets 60th NHL shutout, Lafreniere scores for New York
Quick is the 20th goalie in League history, second active with Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild (73) and first born in the United States, to reach 60 shutouts. The 37-year-old is tied with Pekka Rinne for 19th all-time and has two shutouts in six starts this season, matching or passing his total from each of the past five.
"Every night we're just trying to get wins. So, collect points,” Quick said. “It's a long year. We've been doing a great job of that early in the season. We'll continue putting our best foot forward and try to collect as many points as possible."
Alexis Lafrenière scored for the Rangers (13-3-1), who lost 6-3 to the Dallas Stars on Monday following an 11-game point streak (10-0-1).
Tristan Jarry made 35 saves for the Penguins (9-9-0), who have lost three of four.
“It was one of those nights where the puck just wouldn’t go in the net,” Jarry said. “It’s tough when that happens. We just have to keep putting pucks to the net. We have to keep going there. I think a couple will go in for us next time.”
Lafreniere put New York ahead 1-0 at 5:10 of the first period, his eighth goal of the season and fourth in five games. After intercepting a pass from Ryan Graves in the neutral zone, Mika Zibanejad sent Lafreniere on a breakaway for a backhand over Jarry’s glove.
“It's pretty good, but can still, I think, play better and a more complete game,” Lafreniere said. “When you work at practice and in games, I think everything is going to be pretty good after."
Alex Nylander appeared to tie it two seconds after a power play expired at 15:30, tipping in a shot from Vinnie Hinostroza, but the goal was disallowed after Nylander was ruled to be offside during a Rangers challenge.
Jake Guentzel also came close to a tying goal at 5:24 of the second period when his wrist shot trickled through Quick’s five-hole before Erik Gustafsson cleared.
Jacob Trouba could have doubled the Rangers lead at 11:30 on a rebound off a shot from Artemi Panarin but could not get a wrist shot past Jarry’s outstretched right pad.
Sidney Crosby nearly scored for Pittsburgh 39 seconds into the third period, taking a pass from Guentzel for a wrist shot that was denied by Quick, sliding across the crease for a pad save at the left post.
The Penguins failed to score on five power plays, including three in the third.
"Not going the way we want,” Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “At least today, we got ourselves some opportunities. Couldn’t find a way to break them down. There are various reasons for that. But we’re going to keep pounding at it. We’ve got everything that we need. Now, we’ve just got to find a way to make it all work and execute a lot better.”
It’s been a theme this season for the Penguins, who are 7-for-51 (13.7 percent) with the man-advantage.
“These guys, they care an awful lot, have a lot of pride,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “When it doesn’t go their way, they put a lot of pressure on themselves to make it work. I think that was a little bit of the case. I think we were forcing it.
“Because we were forcing it, we looked robotic instead of just instinctive.”
New York was outshot 15-4 in the third after holding a 32-17 advantage over the first two periods.
"It was a really good division game,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought our guys came out really well, did a really good job, especially in the first period, getting right back on it. Got ourselves a lead and continued to push.
“They had some chances. I thought defensively, guys were really working. I thought 'Quickie' was unbelievable in net tonight. Walk away with a big win."
NOTES: The Rangers have scored the first goal on the road nine times this season, which leads the NHL. ... Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, each normally in Pittsburgh’s top-six forward group, did not play. Rust, who has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 17 games at first-line right wing, is day to day with a lower-body injury; Rakell, who has four assists in 17 games mostly at right wing on the second line, is out longer-term with an upper-body injury.