Quick makes 32 saves, Rangers blank Penguins

Quick is the 20th goalie in League history, second active with Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild (73) and first born in the United States, to reach 60 shutouts. The 37-year-old is tied with Pekka Rinne for 19th all-time and has two shutouts in six starts this season, matching or passing his total from each of the past five.

"Every night we're just trying to get wins. So, collect points,” Quick said. “It's a long year. We've been doing a great job of that early in the season. We'll continue putting our best foot forward and try to collect as many points as possible."

Alexis Lafrenière scored for the Rangers (13-3-1), who lost 6-3 to the Dallas Stars on Monday following an 11-game point streak (10-0-1).

Tristan Jarry made 35 saves for the Penguins (9-9-0), who have lost three of four.

“It was one of those nights where the puck just wouldn’t go in the net,” Jarry said. “It’s tough when that happens. We just have to keep putting pucks to the net. We have to keep going there. I think a couple will go in for us next time.”