Rangers at Flyers projected lineups

RANGERS (12-8-1) at FLYERS (10-10-3)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Brett Berard

Reilly Smith -- Kaapo Kakko -- Adam Edstrom

Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Helge Grans

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Chytil and Kreider are expected to travel with the Rangers, but coach Peter Laviolette said each forward is day to day. Kreider has missed the past two games and Chytil has been out for six. ... Fedotov could start after Kolosov made 25 saves in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; the Flyers have alternated starting goalies the six previous games.