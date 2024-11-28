Rangers at Flyers projected lineups

RANGERS (12-8-1) at FLYERS (10-10-3)
1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Brett Berard
Reilly Smith -- Kaapo Kakko -- Adam Edstrom
Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Helge Grans
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson
Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Chytil and Kreider are expected to travel with the Rangers, but coach Peter Laviolette said each forward is day to day. Kreider has missed the past two games and Chytil has been out for six. ... Fedotov could start after Kolosov made 25 saves in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; the Flyers have alternated starting goalies the six previous games.