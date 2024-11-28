Rangers at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (12-8-1) at FLYERS (10-10-3)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Brett Berard

Reilly Smith -- Kaapo Kakko -- Adam Edstrom

Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Helge Grans

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Chytil and Kreider are expected to travel with the Rangers, but coach Peter Laviolette said each forward is day to day. Kreider has missed the past two games and Chytil has been out for six. ... Fedotov could start after Kolosov made 25 saves in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; the Flyers have alternated starting goalies the six previous games.

Latest News

NHL Draft prospect Misa hoping to follow in Tavares’ footsteps

Super 16: Reasons to be thankful for teams in power rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sweden projected roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey gold medalists join small group of U.S Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

MacKinnon talks hot start with Avalanche, 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

AHL notebook: Top goaltending depth in Western Conference

Orr’s flying goal, O’Ree’s debut among top 10 moments in Bruins history

Nichushkin sparks Avalanche to shootout victory against Golden Knights

Senators recover, edge Sharks despite being limited to 11 shots

Gibson makes 42 saves, Ducks score 5 in win against Kraken

Kopitar, Kempe each has 2 points, Kings stifle Jets

Reschny scores late, lifts CHL past USA in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

Hall scores hat trick, sparks Blackhawks past Stars

Capitals rally in 3rd, overcome gaffe by Lindgren to top Lightning

Gustavsson makes 39 saves, Wild shut out Sabres

NHL.com staffers give thanks to hockey world in special roundtable 

Couturier caps Flyers comeback with OT winner against Predators