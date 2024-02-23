Rangers at Flyers

RANGERS (38-16-3) at FLYERS (30-20-7)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Alex Belzile, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Marc Staal -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers did not practice Friday after their 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... New York sent forward Brennan Othmann to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Konecny left practice early Friday. Coach John Tortorella did not have an update on his status for Saturday. ... Foerster said he's hopeful to play after missing four games because of an injury to his right foot sustained blocking a shot against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 10. ... York practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday but is likely to play Saturday. If York is unavailable, the Flyers likely would use 12 forwards, with Deslauriers entering the lineup. ... Drysdale didn't practice Friday but Tortorella said the defenseman will play. ... The Flyers sent forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Friday.