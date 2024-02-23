Rangers at Flyers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (38-16-3) at FLYERS (30-20-7)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Alex Belzile, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Marc Staal -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers did not practice Friday after their 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... New York sent forward Brennan Othmann to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Konecny left practice early Friday. Coach John Tortorella did not have an update on his status for Saturday. ... Foerster said he's hopeful to play after missing four games because of an injury to his right foot sustained blocking a shot against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 10. ... York practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday but is likely to play Saturday. If York is unavailable, the Flyers likely would use 12 forwards, with Deslauriers entering the lineup. ... Drysdale didn't practice Friday but Tortorella said the defenseman will play. ... The Flyers sent forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Friday.

Latest News

Capitals concern 'fairly high' for Oshie following noncontact injury

NHL Buzz: Foerster could return to Flyers lineup against Rangers

NHL Trade Buzz: Coyotes will be sellers following 11-game skid, GM says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 23

NHL EDGE stats: Matthews’ historic goal-scoring start

Cuylle finding home with Rangers, Trocheck family during rookie season

NHL On Tap: McDavid seeks point in 21st straight home game for Oilers

Talbot dies at 91, won Cup in 5 consecutive seasons with Canadiens

Larkin heart and soul of Red Wings’ push to make Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bruins-Canucks, Maple Leafs-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule

Sissons has 3 points for Predators in win against Kings

McCann has 4 points, Kraken hand Canucks 4th straight loss

Matthews scores No. 52, Maple Leafs cruise past Golden Knights

Kadri scores in OT to lift Flames past Bruins

Blues pull away with 3 goals in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Unmasked: Hellebuyck uses anticipation, experience to be 1 of NHL’s best