Rangers at Flyers

RANGERS (38-16-3) at FLYERS (30-20-7)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Alex Belzile, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Marc Staal -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers did not practice Friday after their 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... New York sent forward Brennan Othmann to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Konecny left practice early Friday. Coach John Tortorella did not have an update on his status for Saturday. ... Foerster said he's hopeful to play after missing four games because of an injury to his right foot sustained blocking a shot against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 10. ... York practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday but is likely to play Saturday. If York is unavailable, the Flyers likely would use 12 forwards, with Deslauriers entering the lineup. ... Drysdale didn't practice Friday but Tortorella said the defenseman will play. ... The Flyers sent forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Friday.