Rangers at Devils projected lineups

RANGERS (24-29-8) at DEVILS (31-29-2)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1, SN
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Taylor Raddysh
Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary
Adam Edstrom -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Vincent Iorio
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Jaroslav Chmelar, Aidan Thompson, Jusso Parssinen
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers traded forward Sam Carrick to the Buffalo Sabres and forward Brennan Othmann to the Calgary Flames on Friday. ... Thompson, a forward, was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Miller is expected to miss his second straight game after the forward was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Pesce will miss his second straight game and is week to week after the defenseman was injured in a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... The Philadelphia Flyers claimed forward Luke Glendening off waivers from New Jersey on Friday. ... Cholowski, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday.