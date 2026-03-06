Rangers at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (24-29-8) at DEVILS (31-29-2)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1, SN

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Taylor Raddysh

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba -- Conor Sheary

Adam Edstrom -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Vincent Iorio

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Jaroslav Chmelar, Aidan Thompson, Jusso Parssinen

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers traded forward Sam Carrick to the Buffalo Sabres and forward Brennan Othmann to the Calgary Flames on Friday. ... Thompson, a forward, was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Miller is expected to miss his second straight game after the forward was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Pesce will miss his second straight game and is week to week after the defenseman was injured in a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... The Philadelphia Flyers claimed forward Luke Glendening off waivers from New Jersey on Friday. ... Cholowski, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday.

