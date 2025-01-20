Laine scores in OT, Canadiens rally past Rangers

Jakub Dobes made 23 saves for his fifth win in his first five NHL starts for Montreal (23-19-4), which lost 7-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday but is 12-3-1 in its past 16 games since Dec. 17.

Jonathan Quick made 33 saves but was denied his 400th NHL win; he would be the first U.S.-born goalie to reach the mark. Alexis Lafreniere, Will Cuylle, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored, and Adam Fox had two assists for New York (22-20-4), which has points in eight consecutive games (5-0-3).

Lafreniere put the Rangers up 1-0 at 11:17 of the first period. He shot between Dobes’ glove and left pad after the puck dropped into the goalmouth when K’Andre Miller’s shot came back off the end boards.

Brendan Gallagher tied it 1-1 at 13:52 when he tipped Christian Dvorak’s shot between Quick’s legs.

Cuylle gave New York a 2-1 lead at 14:38 with a low shot past Dobes’ glove from the slot after dropping to one knee to cut off a clearing attempt by Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj.

Dvorak tied it 2-2 at 5:07 of the second when his shot from the right side of the slot deflected into the net off New York forward Filip Chytil’s stick.

Zibanejad’s wrist shot from the high slot on the power play made it 3-2 at 10:24.

Nick Suzuki tied it 3-3 at 15:05 when he scored with a wrist shot from the slot after cutting off Rangers defenseman Will Borgen’s pass.

Kreider made it 4-3 at 16:20, tipping in Fox’s back-door pass.

Juraj Slafkovsky tied it 4-4 at 12:52 of the third. He drove to the net and put in the rebound of Cole Caufield’s shot. Lane Hutson assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to eight games (one goal, 11 assists).