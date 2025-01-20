Laine scores in OT, Canadiens rally past Rangers

Dobes gets 5th win in as many NHL starts for Montreal; New York pushes point streak to 8

Rangers at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Patrik Laine scored at 3:20 of overtime for the Montreal Canadiens, who trailed four times before rallying for a 5-4 win against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre on Sunday.

Jakub Dobes made 23 saves for his fifth win in his first five NHL starts for Montreal (23-19-4), which lost 7-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday but is 12-3-1 in its past 16 games since Dec. 17.

Jonathan Quick made 33 saves but was denied his 400th NHL win; he would be the first U.S.-born goalie to reach the mark. Alexis Lafreniere, Will Cuylle, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored, and Adam Fox had two assists for New York (22-20-4), which has points in eight consecutive games (5-0-3).

Lafreniere put the Rangers up 1-0 at 11:17 of the first period. He shot between Dobes’ glove and left pad after the puck dropped into the goalmouth when K’Andre Miller’s shot came back off the end boards.

Brendan Gallagher tied it 1-1 at 13:52 when he tipped Christian Dvorak’s shot between Quick’s legs.

Cuylle gave New York a 2-1 lead at 14:38 with a low shot past Dobes’ glove from the slot after dropping to one knee to cut off a clearing attempt by Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj.

Dvorak tied it 2-2 at 5:07 of the second when his shot from the right side of the slot deflected into the net off New York forward Filip Chytil’s stick.

Zibanejad’s wrist shot from the high slot on the power play made it 3-2 at 10:24.

Nick Suzuki tied it 3-3 at 15:05 when he scored with a wrist shot from the slot after cutting off Rangers defenseman Will Borgen’s pass.

Kreider made it 4-3 at 16:20, tipping in Fox’s back-door pass.

Juraj Slafkovsky tied it 4-4 at 12:52 of the third. He drove to the net and put in the rebound of Cole Caufield’s shot. Lane Hutson assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to eight games (one goal, 11 assists).

Latest News

Save of the Season? Maple Leafs goalie Woll makes two highlight-reel stops

NHL Buzz: Ullmark joins Senators for road trip, 'still day by day'

Bonin dies at 93, Stanley Cup champion with Red Wings, Canadiens 

Forsberg makes 25 saves, Senators defeat Devils

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kings place special LAFD logo at center ice after long road trip

Montreal Canadiens Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Irvin became 1st to coach 1,000 NHL games 75 years ago today

Miller planning on ‘being a Canuck’ amid trade report

Myers to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Canucks game

McDavid to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

Capitals ‘real proud of where we’re at’ atop NHL standings

Furlatt reflects on 1,500th game as NHL referee, joining 'pretty select group'

Rangers have ‘a lot better vibe,’ riding 7-game point streak

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2000 Finland team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2000 United States team

NHL On Tap: Rangers visit Canadiens, look to extend point streak

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 19