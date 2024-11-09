Rangers at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (8-3-1) at RED WINGS (6-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot – Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Ville Husso

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jeff Petry

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Quick will start after making nine saves in relief of Shesterkin in a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. ... The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. … Husso will start for the first time since being pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10.

