Rangers at Red Wings projected lineups

RANGERS (8-3-1) at RED WINGS (6-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot – Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson
Ville Husso
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jeff Petry
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Quick will start after making nine saves in relief of Shesterkin in a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. ... The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. … Husso will start for the first time since being pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10.