Rangers at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (15-12-4) at BLACKHAWKS (12-11-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Brett Berard

Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Taylor Raddysh

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Dominic Toninato

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Shesterkin could start after Quick made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Toninato, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Sam Rinzel and forward Landon Slaggert to Rockford on Monday. ... Chicago will dress a conventional lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen after going 11 and 7 for the majority of its games so far this season.

