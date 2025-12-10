Rangers at Blackhawks projected lineups

RANGERS (15-12-4) at BLACKHAWKS (12-11-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Brett Berard
Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Taylor Raddysh
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Dominic Toninato
Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Shesterkin could start after Quick made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. ... Toninato, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Sam Rinzel and forward Landon Slaggert to Rockford on Monday. ... Chicago will dress a conventional lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen after going 11 and 7 for the majority of its games so far this season.