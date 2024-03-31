Quick sets record, Rangers top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Alexis Lafrenière scored his first NHL hat trick and had two assists, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal in the third to begin a five-goal period for the Rangers (50-20-4), who won their fifth in a row and seventh in their past eight games. Lindgren had a goal and two assists.

“What an amazing career for [Quick], and Lafreniere continues to play really well; five points, three goals and his line was dangerous the entire night,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said.

The Rangers, who staged comebacks to win their previous three games, scored the first three goals in the third to take a 6-3 lead after Arizona tied it 3-3 with back-to-back goals in the second period. New York leads the NHL with 104 points and is three points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Metropolitan Division.

“Whether we're up a couple or down a couple, whatever the situation is, we have that confidence that we've won similar types of games throughout the year,” Quick said., “Today it's up a couple and they tie it up and you get feeling it could go either way, but we found a way.”

Nick Bjugstad, Logan Cooley and Matias Maccelli each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (31-38-5), who had won two straight and five of seven. Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves.

“Their pushback, the third period was frustrating,” Arizona forward Lawson Crouse said. “We go in tied and [to] allow them to score three goals is no good. Against the top team in the League, you can’t do that.”

Quick is 17-5-2 this season with four straight wins and eight in his past nine as the backup to Igor Shesterkin.

“He’s been so good for so long, for him to get that milestone is pretty unbelievable,” Lafreniere said.

Kreider gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead at 5:45 of the third, scoring in front after having an apparent goal in the second period overturned. It was his 300th NHL goal.