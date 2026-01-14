Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ WPG – 12:23 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NY Islanders

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Winnipeg

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Winnipeg’s Nino Niederreiter did not affect Ilya Sorokin’s ability to play his position prior to Dylan DeMelo’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Connor, Lowry each has 2 points, Jets recover to defeat Islanders

McDavid point streak hits 20, Oilers fall to Predators in OT

Blue Jackets get past Flames, win Bowness debut as coach

Senators get 2 quick goals in 1st, defeat Canucks to end 4-game skid

Lightning edge Penguins in shootout, tie franchise record with 11th straight win

Hofer makes 33 saves, Blues shut out Hurricanes to stop slide

Swayman makes 24 saves, Bruins shut out Red Wings for 4th straight win

Frank scores twice in 3rd, Capitals complete comeback against Canadiens in OT

Meredith Gaudreau lights pregame cannon for Blue Jackets

NHL Status Report: Karlsson out at least 2 weeks for Penguins

Geekie back for Bruins against Red Wings following birth of son

Point week to week for Lightning, status for Olympics unclear

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bowness hired by Blue Jackets at 'critical point of our season,' GM says

Jets happy to see ‘lifer coach’ Bowness back in NHL with Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats: Blue Jackets' bounce-back potential after coaching change

Bowness ‘relieved’ to be back in NHL as new Blue Jackets coach

Evason fired as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Bowness