Islanders at Wild projected lineups

ISLANDERS (24-15-5) at WILD (26-11-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman
Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Cole McWard
Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko – Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Daemon Hunt
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed)
Status report
The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. ... Eriksson Ek is day to day; the forward was injured during the second period of a 3-2 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Jones was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League and Bogosian, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.