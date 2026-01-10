Islanders at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (24-15-5) at WILD (26-11-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Cole McWard

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko – Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Daemon Hunt

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed)

Status report

The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. ... Eriksson Ek is day to day; the forward was injured during the second period of a 3-2 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Jones was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League and Bogosian, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Slavin to return from upper-body injury for Hurricanes against Kraken

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stadium Series in Tampa NHL's most ambitious outdoor game ever

NHL unveils climate-controlled tent for Stadium Series rink build

Rogers unveils ‘The Great Canadian Jersey’ campaign

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth top Blues for 3rd straight win

Scheifele scores twice, Jets end 11-game slide with win against Kings

Ovechkin, Capitals defeat Blackhawks in Bedard return

Olympic gold medal favorites discussed by NHL.com staff

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins seek 7th straight win

NHL, Panthers unveil synthetic ice rink as Winter Classic legacy project

NHL EDGE stats behind Kane reaching 500-goal mark for Red Wings

Bedard to return for Blackhawks against Capitals

Avalanche to air animated program to raise money for service dogs

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 9

Zadorov finding home with Bruins after adjustment period