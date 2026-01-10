Islanders at Wild projected lineups

ISLANDERS (24-15-5) at WILD (26-11-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Cole McWard

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko – Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Daemon Hunt

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed)

Status report

The Wild did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. ... Eriksson Ek is day to day; the forward was injured during the second period of a 3-2 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Jones was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League and Bogosian, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.