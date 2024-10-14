Islanders at Avalanche

By NHL.com
ISLANDERS (0-1-1) at AVALANCHE (0-2-0)

9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Avalanche projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Calum Ritchie

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O'Connor

Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Sorokin will make his season debut following offseason back surgery. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … Georgiev will get his third start of the season. He was pulled in each of his first two games.

