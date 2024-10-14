Islanders at Avalanche
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Avalanche projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Calum Ritchie
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O'Connor
Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
Sorokin will make his season debut following offseason back surgery. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … Georgiev will get his third start of the season. He was pulled in each of his first two games.