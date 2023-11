Islanders at Flames

ISLANDERS (5-6-5) at FLAMES (6-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Dillon Dube -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Yegor Sharangovich

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Martin, a forward, did not play in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and is day to day. ... Gauthier, a forward, missed the game against Seattle because of illness. ... Sorokin could start after Varlamov made 29 saves at the Kraken. ... Markstrom is expected to make his third consecutive start after missing two straight because of an undisclosed injury.