Ceci lifts Sharks past Devils with 25 seconds left

Alexander Wennberg fed Ceci for a one-timer from just inside the blue line. The shot hit New Jersey goalie Jacob Markstrom's glove and trickled into the net.

"It feels great. We've been on the other side of it, and now to come out on this side, it's good for our group," Ceci said. "[I] just saw Wennberg coming up the wall, and then he saw me opening up, passed it to me, and just tried to use the guy coming out at me as a screen, and [it] ended up going in short side."

Macklin Celebrini and Nikolai Kovalenko scored for the Sharks (13-23-6), who have won two in a row after losing the previous eight. Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves.

"We started getting our identity going early in the year and [were] not getting the result, and now we're starting to get rewarded for it these last two especially," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Our guys are starting to see the recipe and how you need to play and compete."