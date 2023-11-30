Devils at Flyers 

DEVILS (10-9-1) at FLYERS (11-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz
Samuel Laberge -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brendan Smith
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller
Akira Schmid
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: None
Injured: Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Erik Haula (lower body), Dougie Hamilton (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Marc Staal
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Hamilton is not expected to play; the defenseman was being evaluated Wednesday after missing the third period of a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Smith, who had been playing forward, will move to defenseman to replace him. ... Laberge was called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to make his NHL debut. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Zamula will play after being scratched the previous three games. He'll replace Staal, a defenseman. ... Hart will start for the sixth time in eight games.