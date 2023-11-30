Devils at Flyers 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (10-9-1) at FLYERS (11-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Samuel Laberge -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brendan Smith

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: None

Injured: Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Erik Haula (lower body), Dougie Hamilton (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker 

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Marc Staal

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Hamilton is not expected to play; the defenseman was being evaluated Wednesday after missing the third period of a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Smith, who had been playing forward, will move to defenseman to replace him. ... Laberge was called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to make his NHL debut. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Zamula will play after being scratched the previous three games. He'll replace Staal, a defenseman. ... Hart will start for the sixth time in eight games.

