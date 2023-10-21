Jack Hughes gets 4 points, lifts Devils past Islanders in OT 

Hughes won it when his wrist shot beat Ilya Sorokin at 2:19.

Jesper Bratt had three assists, and Tyler Toffoli and Luke Hughes each had a goal for New Jersey (2-1-1). Akira Schmid made 28 saves.

Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat each scored two goals, and Kyle Palmieri had three assists for New York (2-1-0). Sorokin made 33 saves.

Nelson scored at 12:35 of the first period to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead, beating Schmid off the rush.

Sorokin kept the Islanders lead intact with 4:31 left in the first when he robbed Jack Hughes on a breakaway. Jack shifted it to his backhand and attempted to lift the puck into the net, but Sorokin made a glove save to deny the Devils center.

Dougie Hamilton tied it 1-1 on the power play with a minute left in the first period.

Toffoli gave the Devils a 2-1 lead 21 seconds into the second period on a one-timer that beat Sorokin high blocker side. It was his first goal for New Jersey after he was traded from Calgary on June 27.

Nelson beat Schmid five-hole for his second goal of the night at 1:37 to tie the game 2-2.

The Devils retook the lead at 2:36 with Luke Hughes’ first goal of the season on the power play.

Bo Horvat scored at 6:10 of the second to tie the game 3-3 after Noah Dobson found him below the right dot for a one-timer.

The Devils took a 4-3 lead at 4:30 of the third period when Jack Hughes scored on the power play from the low slot.

Horvat tied it 4-4 with his second of the game with 1:11 left.