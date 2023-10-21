Latest News

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Robby Fabbri out 4 weeks for Detroit with lower-body injury

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Buzz news and notes october 20

Anze Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings all-time games played leader

weekes-weekend-watchlist-highlights-top-games-october-20

laine gives back for mens mental health awareness

nhl on tap news and notes october 20

Unmasked Save percentage on the decline despite better goaltending 

Arizona Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild

Jake Guentzel flies under radar for Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor Bedard gets good dose of learning at start of NHL career

Jack Hughes gets 4 points, lifts Devils past Islanders in OT 

Recap: Devils at Islanders 10.20.23

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jack Hughes had two goals and two assists for the New Jersey Devils, including the game-winning goal, in a 5-4 overtime victory against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena Thursday night.

Hughes won it when his wrist shot beat Ilya Sorokin at 2:19.

Jesper Bratt had three assists, and Tyler Toffoli and Luke Hughes each had a goal for New Jersey (2-1-1). Akira Schmid made 28 saves.

Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat each scored two goals, and Kyle Palmieri had three assists for New York (2-1-0). Sorokin made 33 saves.

Nelson scored at 12:35 of the first period to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead, beating Schmid off the rush.

Sorokin kept the Islanders lead intact with 4:31 left in the first when he robbed Jack Hughes on a breakaway. Jack shifted it to his backhand and attempted to lift the puck into the net, but Sorokin made a glove save to deny the Devils center.

Dougie Hamilton tied it 1-1 on the power play with a minute left in the first period.

Toffoli gave the Devils a 2-1 lead 21 seconds into the second period on a one-timer that beat Sorokin high blocker side. It was his first goal for New Jersey after he was traded from Calgary on June 27.

Nelson beat Schmid five-hole for his second goal of the night at 1:37 to tie the game 2-2.

The Devils retook the lead at 2:36 with Luke Hughes’ first goal of the season on the power play.

Bo Horvat scored at 6:10 of the second to tie the game 3-3 after Noah Dobson found him below the right dot for a one-timer.

The Devils took a 4-3 lead at 4:30 of the third period when Jack Hughes scored on the power play from the low slot.

Horvat tied it 4-4 with his second of the game with 1:11 left.