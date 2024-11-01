Devils at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (7-4-2) at FLAMES (5-4-1)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Curtis Lazar (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Anthony Mantha

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Status report

New Jersey held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Lazar, a forward, is out indefinitely after having knee surgery. ... Coronato, recalled Thursday from Calgary of the American Hockey League, will play right wing on a line with Backlund and Coleman. ... Rooney will play in place of Kirkland on the fourth line. ... Bean is expected to be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.

