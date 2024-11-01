Devils at Flames projected lineups
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Simon Nemec, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Curtis Lazar (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Anthony Mantha
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley
Injured: None
Status report
New Jersey held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Lazar, a forward, is out indefinitely after having knee surgery. ... Coronato, recalled Thursday from Calgary of the American Hockey League, will play right wing on a line with Backlund and Coleman. ... Rooney will play in place of Kirkland on the fourth line. ... Bean is expected to be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.