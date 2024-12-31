Devils at Ducks projected lineups

DEVILS (24-12-3) at DUCKS (14-17-4)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Tomas Tatar, Justin Dowling

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday. ... MacDermid is expected to enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past six games. ... Gibson is expected to start after being unavailable the past two games because of illness. ... The Ducks returned goalie Calle Clang to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.