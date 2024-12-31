Devils at Ducks projected lineups

DEVILS (24-12-3) at DUCKS (14-17-4)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Tomas Tatar, Justin Dowling
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Olen Zellweger
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday. ... MacDermid is expected to enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past six games. ... Gibson is expected to start after being unavailable the past two games because of illness. ... The Ducks returned goalie Calle Clang to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.