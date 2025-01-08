Hellebuyck gets 300th NHL win, Jets defeat Predators to end 3-game skid

Hellebuyck became the fastest U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history to reach the 300-win milestone, and the League’s third-fastest overall behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (490 GP on Nov. 14, 2024) and Jacques Plante (521 GP on Dec. 25, 1962).

Morgan Barron, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, and Gabriel Vilardi scored for the Jets (28-12-2), who had lost three straight (0-2-1). Mark Scheifele had two assists.

Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators (13-21-7), who had won two straight. Juuse Saros made 26 saves.

Winnipeg scored twice in a span of 14 seconds early in the first period.

Barron made it 1-0, jamming the puck under Saros at 6:30. Morrissey followed that with a slap shot from the top of the left circle that went off the post and in to make it 2-0 at 6:46.

Connor pushed it to 3-0 when Scheifele found him for a quick shot in the high slot at 18:36.

Forsberg cut it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 16:45 of the second, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Vilardi scored nine seconds into a power play to make it 4-1 at 7:51 of the third. Nikolaj Ehlers took Scheifele’s pass from behind the net and one-touched it from the left face-off dot to the edge of the crease for Vilardi to tap in.

Josi scored with a slap shot from the point that deflected in off the leg of Jets defenseman Logan Stanley to make it 4-2 at 9:25.

Nino Niederreiter scored into an empty net at 17:55 for the 5-2 final.

Winnipeg went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill, including a kill of 1:26 at 5-on-3 in the third period.

Morrissey left the game early in the second period after crashing into the Winnipeg goal post. He returned for one shift late in the period before heading to the locker room.

Predators forward Steven Stamkos left early in the second period and did not return.

Predators forward Luke Evangelista left in the first period due to a lower-body injury, returned briefly in the second, but did not come out for the third period.