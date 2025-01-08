Hellebuyck gets 300th NHL win, Jets defeat Predators to end 3-game skid

Goalie makes 26 saves for Winnipeg; Stamkos, Evangelista injured for Nashville

Predators at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for his 300th career NHL win and the Winnipeg Jets won 5-2 against the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck became the fastest U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history to reach the 300-win milestone, and the League’s third-fastest overall behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (490 GP on Nov. 14, 2024) and Jacques Plante (521 GP on Dec. 25, 1962).

Morgan Barron, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, and Gabriel Vilardi scored for the Jets (28-12-2), who had lost three straight (0-2-1). Mark Scheifele had two assists.

Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators (13-21-7), who had won two straight. Juuse Saros made 26 saves.

Winnipeg scored twice in a span of 14 seconds early in the first period.

Barron made it 1-0, jamming the puck under Saros at 6:30. Morrissey followed that with a slap shot from the top of the left circle that went off the post and in to make it 2-0 at 6:46.

Connor pushed it to 3-0 when Scheifele found him for a quick shot in the high slot at 18:36.

Forsberg cut it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 16:45 of the second, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Vilardi scored nine seconds into a power play to make it 4-1 at 7:51 of the third. Nikolaj Ehlers took Scheifele’s pass from behind the net and one-touched it from the left face-off dot to the edge of the crease for Vilardi to tap in.

Josi scored with a slap shot from the point that deflected in off the leg of Jets defenseman Logan Stanley to make it 4-2 at 9:25.

Nino Niederreiter scored into an empty net at 17:55 for the 5-2 final.

Winnipeg went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill, including a kill of 1:26 at 5-on-3 in the third period.

Morrissey left the game early in the second period after crashing into the Winnipeg goal post. He returned for one shift late in the period before heading to the locker room.

Predators forward Steven Stamkos left early in the second period and did not return.

Predators forward Luke Evangelista left in the first period due to a lower-body injury, returned briefly in the second, but did not come out for the third period.

Latest News

Voronkov scores twice, Blue Jackets top Penguins in shootout for comeback win

Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

NHL Buzz: Malkin day to day with upper-body injury for Penguins

Knies breaks tie in 3rd, Maple Leafs edge Flyers for 5th straight win 

Benn lifts Stars past Rangers in OT for 5th straight win 

Point scores with 52 seconds left in 3rd to lift Lightning past Hurricanes

Kane scores in OT, Red Wings defeat Senators for 5th straight win

Skinner stops 26, Oilers shut out Bruins for 4th win in row

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Faubert honored at Winter Classic for cancer research

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Minnesota Wild Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Dryden recalls MacNeil making him Canadiens starter for 1970-71 playoffs

NHL On Tap: Matthews tries for 200th multipoint game, Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson of Sabres scores hardest goal of season

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 7