Askarov gets 1st NHL win, Predators edge Capitals in shootout

Ovechkin scored his seventh goal of the season for the Capitals (17-11-6), who have lost four straight (0-2-2). Hunter Shepard made 33 saves after he was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League earlier in the day.

“’Shep’ was excellent,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “Had a chance to win it in overtime. Had some decent looks. There were some good things and then some things we could have done better.”

Evangelista gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 2:44 of the first period when he got to a loose puck in the slot and beat Shepard with a wrist shot while down on one knee.

"No, not for a while,” Evangelista said when asked the last time he scored a goal on his knees. “Maybe back in my minor midget days, but not in a while."

Josi pushed it to 2-0 at 6:55 with a power-play goal. He received a pass in the right circle from Gustav Nyquist, skated to the high slot and scored with a wrist shot.

Beck Malenstyn pulled the Capitals to within 2-1 at 10:25, scoring on a rebound in front afterNic Dowd redirected Trevor van Riemsdyk’s one-timer from the point.

“[We] had a focus today of sending more pucks to the net with body presence, and I was fortunate to be on the right side of that one,” Malenstyn said. “I think we just have to be a little more conscious of our starts. Puts us behind the eight ball a little bit. Thought we did a good job of clawing back.”