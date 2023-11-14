Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury

Latest News

Draisaitl fined for tripping Horvat

Draisaitl fined $5,000 for actions in Oilers game
Islanders Bo Horvat ready for emotional return in Vancouver 

Horvat to play at Vancouver for 1st time since trade to Islanders
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Global Series once in a lifetime for Red Wings fans

Red Wings fans relish 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip to Sweden for Global Series
NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville

NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras injury status

Zegras placed on injured reserve by Ducks with lower-body injury
Coaches Room: Proper mindset needed at all times

Hockey coaches aim to help players build strong mental skills
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Global Series blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider Nov 14

Global Series blog: Moritz Seider
Detroit returns to work, focuses on Global Series game against Ottawa

Red Wings return to work, focus on Global Series game against Senators
Colorado Avalanche Seattle Kraken game recap November 13

Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken
NHL national television schedule for week of November 13-19

23 games to be nationally televised this week
Kris Knoblauch gets win in debut as Edmonton Oilers coach

Knoblauch receives workmanlike performance in debut as Oilers coach
New York Islanders Edmonton Oilers game recap November 13

Oilers pull away from Islanders in 3rd, win 1st game under Knoblauch
Seattle Kraken Shane Wright unlikely to play in 2024 WJC

Wright of Kraken unlikely to play for Canada at 2024 World Juniors
McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers
Sitting Down with Mike Richter 

Richter talks Lundqvist, Rangers, Hall of Fame in Q&A with NHL.com

Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury

Forward tied for 2nd on team with 12 points in 14 games

Tommy Novak NSH injury status

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Tommy Novak will be out 4-6 weeks for the Nashville Predators because of an upper-body injury. 

The forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 14 games this season, tied for second on the team in points behind Filip Forsberg (17). Novak is tied for the team lead with six power-play points, and has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in his past 45 games dating to last season.

"It's a big loss, for sure," Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. "He's played really well. Obviously he's got a lot of skill, a lot of offense coming from him and a lot of creativity. It's definitely a big loss. But it's just like it always is, right? Next guy stepping up, next man up. Somebody is going to get a bigger role and maybe some more time on the power play. We've got a lot of guys that I think are capable of doing that."

Cody Glass will take Novak's place on a line with Kiefer Sherwood and Luke Evangelista when the Predators host the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

"[Novak] has been really good for us," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "Very creative and he's generated a lot of offense. But you've got Cody Glass coming in. It's a great opportunity for him to fill that role and play the way he's capable of playing."

The Predators (5-9-0) are 1-5-0 in their past six games and have been outscored 17-10 during a three-game losing streak.