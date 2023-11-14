Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury

NASHVILLE -- Tommy Novak will be out 4-6 weeks for the Nashville Predators because of an upper-body injury.

The forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 14 games this season, tied for second on the team in points behind Filip Forsberg (17). Novak is tied for the team lead with six power-play points, and has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in his past 45 games dating to last season.

"It's a big loss, for sure," Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. "He's played really well. Obviously he's got a lot of skill, a lot of offense coming from him and a lot of creativity. It's definitely a big loss. But it's just like it always is, right? Next guy stepping up, next man up. Somebody is going to get a bigger role and maybe some more time on the power play. We've got a lot of guys that I think are capable of doing that."

Cody Glass will take Novak's place on a line with Kiefer Sherwood and Luke Evangelista when the Predators host the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

"[Novak] has been really good for us," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "Very creative and he's generated a lot of offense. But you've got Cody Glass coming in. It's a great opportunity for him to fill that role and play the way he's capable of playing."

The Predators (5-9-0) are 1-5-0 in their past six games and have been outscored 17-10 during a three-game losing streak.