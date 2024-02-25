Sherwood scores twice for Predators in win against Sharks 

Mikael Granlund and Filip Zadina scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves for the Sharks (15-36-5), who have lost three straight.

"It was frustrating tonight because we had some really good stretches and then we had some really tough ones, and the one thing we've got to do is clean up our bad stretches," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "They can't be as bad as they've been. But we did a lot of good things against a good team. That's a good team. They're big, they're fast, they have a great goalie."

Sherwood put Nashville ahead 1-0 at 10:14 of the first period when Michael McCarron's pass from behind the net found him for a one-timer at the bottom of the right circle.

Filip Forsberg’s power-play goal pushed it to 2-0 at 18:27 of the second period with a wrist shot through traffic from the high slot.

Granlund cut it to 2-1 at 1:10 of the third period with a wrist shot from below the right circle.

"I think in the second period, we weren't as good," Granlund said. "But in the first and the third we were playing hard. There are some breakdowns we need to clean up, but it was a pretty good effort. Both goalies were really good tonight."