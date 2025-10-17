Caufield’s 2nd goal of game lifts Canadiens past Predators late in OT

Scores winner at 4:57 after tying it with 20 seconds remaining in 3rd

Predators at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield scored his second goal of the game with three seconds left in overtime, and the Montreal Canadiens rallied for a 3-2 victory against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Thursday.

Caufield won it with a one-timer from between the circles off a backhand pass from Nick Suzuki.

It was the fifth goal in three games and second straight overtime goal for Caufield, who scored at 3:25 to give the Canadiens at 5-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Caufield drew Montreal even 2-2 with 20 seconds remaining in the third period and goalie Jakub Dobes pulled for an extra attacker. He snapped a shot past Saros from the left face-off circle after taking a long pass from Lane Hutson, who had just stopped Jonathan Marchessault’s shot that was headed toward an empty net.

Oliver Kapanen scored, Hutson had two assists, and Dobes made 17 saves for Montreal (4-1-0), which got its fourth straight win.

Steven Stamkos and Nick Perbix scored, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for Nashville (2-1-2), which has lost consecutive games (0-1-1).

Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 11:36 of the second period. His slap pass toward Michael Bunting at the edge of the crease struck Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle’s right skate and deflected past Dobes’ glove into the net.

Kapanen tied it 1-1 at 6:02 of the third when he put his own rebound between Saros’ pads.

Perbix put Nashville up 2-1 at 11:21 with a wrist shot past Dobes’ right pad from the right face-off circle, eight seconds after Saros topped Mike Matheson with the pad at the left post.

Latest News

Horvat scores hat trick, Islanders defeat Oilers for 1st win

NHL Status Report: Duchene out for Stars against Canucks

Cozens ties it late, Senators top Kraken in shootout to end 3-game skid

Matthews scores in OT, lifts Maple Leafs past Rangers

Meier has 2 points, Devils defeat Panthers for 3rd straight win

Avalanche defeat Blue Jackets, extend season-opening point streak to 5

Scheifele scores 2 more, lifts Jets past Flyers

Atkinson takes final lap before Blue Jackets game

Tkachuk out 6-8 weeks for Senators after thumb surgery

Hart joins Golden Knights on professional tryout contract

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'Miracle on Ice' members honor late teammate Pavelich at gala fundraiser

Bettman talks new season on ‘Good Morning America’

Schaefer, McDavid connection goes beyond being No. 1 draft picks

'Welcome to the NHL' goes behind scenes of Draft with 'Class of 2025'

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL notebook: Bonk, Perreault among top rookies in Eastern Conference

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats