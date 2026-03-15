Predators at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (29-27-9) at OILERS (32-26-9)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer -- Matthew Wood -- Zachary L’Heureux

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron

Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Joakim Kemell

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Josh Samanski -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic

Max Jones -- Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Status report

The Predators held an optional morning skate. Wilsby, a defenseman, has missed their past six games and remains day to day. ... Nugent-Hopkins, who missed a 3-2 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday for personal reasons, will be a game-time decision. ... Emberson, a defenseman, was on the ice Sunday morning but will miss his third straight game. He is expected to return by the end of the week after being injured during a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on March 10.

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