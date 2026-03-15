Predators at Oilers projected lineups

PREDATORS (29-27-9) at OILERS (32-26-9)
8 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Reid Schaefer -- Matthew Wood -- Zachary L’Heureux
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron
Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Joakim Kemell
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Josh Samanski -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic
Max Jones -- Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Status report
The Predators held an optional morning skate. Wilsby, a defenseman, has missed their past six games and remains day to day. ... Nugent-Hopkins, who missed a 3-2 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday for personal reasons, will be a game-time decision. ... Emberson, a defenseman, was on the ice Sunday morning but will miss his third straight game. He is expected to return by the end of the week after being injured during a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on March 10.