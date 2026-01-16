Predators at Avalanche projected lineups

PREDATORS (22-20-4) at AVALANCHE (33-4-8)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTVD, ALT, SNE (JIP), SN360, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steve Stamkos
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Nicolas Hague
Justin Barron -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Andreas Englund
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen-- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Zakhar Bardakov -- Ivan Ivan -- Gavin Brindley
Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Ilya Solovyov
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
The Predators held an optional morning skate Friday. … Wilsby, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Hague is expected to return after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday because of an illness. ...Englund, a defenseman, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Blackwood will return and start after missing six games with a lower-body injury; he was activated from injured reserve and was a full participant in practice Thursday. ... Colton will play after missing practice Thursday with an upper-body injury. … Ivan was recalled from Colorado of the AHL on Friday.