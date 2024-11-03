Crosby scores twice in 2nd straight game, Penguins defeat Canadiens

Pittsburgh captain within 3 goals of 600 in NHL; Montreal drops 3rd in row

Canadiens at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby scored twice in a second straight game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins won 3-1 against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Crosby ended a six-game goal drought with two in a 2-1 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Kris Letang had an assist in his 1,100th NHL game, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves for the Penguins (5-7-1), who have won two in a row after losing their previous six (0-5-1).

Christian Dvorak scored, and Sam Montembeault made 21 saves for the Canadiens (4-7-1), who have been outscored 16-6 in three straight losses. Cole Caufield’s goal streak ended at four games.

Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 15:57 of the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Rickard Rakell to the right face-off circle and dropping to one knee for a snap shot past Montembeault’s blocker.

Montembeault kept the Penguins from extending the lead on a 2-on-1 at 5:26 of the second period. After a save on a wrist shot from Michael Bunting produced a rebound, he slid to his right to turn away another wrist shot from Valtteri Puustinen at 5:28.

Crosby then made it 2-0 on a power play at 18:40 with a wrist shot from the high slot for his fifth goal this season. He is three goals from 600 in the NHL.

Dvorak cut it to 2-1 at 5:32 of the third period. After Nedeljkovic couldn’t glove his initial shot, he followed the rebound in the slot for a snap shot and his first goal of the season.

Blake Lizotte scored an empty-net goal at 19:15 for the 3-1 final.

Before that goal, Crosby had factored on each of Pittsburgh’s previous seven across three games (four goals, three assists).

