Canadiens at Red Wings projected lineups

CANADIENS (24-19-4) at RED WINGS (21-21-5)
7 pm ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Michael Pezzetta
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jayden Struble
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer -- Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is "day to day" because of an injury he has dealt with the past two games. Tarasenko will replace him on the second line, with Veleno playing on the third line after being scratched for a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate.