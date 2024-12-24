Marchenko breaks tie late in 3rd, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens

Forward finishes with goal, 2 assists for Columbus; Laine leaves with upper-body injury for Montreal

Canadiens at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Kirill Marchenko scored the go-ahead goal at 17:48 of the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

Marchenko snapped a shot from the top of the left circle for his 13th goal and third point of the night (one goal, two assists).

Dimitri Voronkov scored twice and Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski each had three assists for the Blue Jackets (14-15-6). Jet Greaves made 27 saves.

Montreal forward Patrik Laine did not play after the first period because of an upper-body injury.

David Savard and Jake Evans each had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caufield had two assists for the Canadiens (14-17-3), who had a three-game winning streak end. Sam Montembault made 27 saves.

Voronkov made it 1-0 at 12:03 of the first period after Monahan stole the puck below the line and passed to him near the left circle.

Kent Johnson increased the lead to 2-0 at 18:45 when he batted the puck out of mid-air for his 10th goal.

Savard cut it to 2-1 at 2:03 of the second period. He ended a 46-game goal drought when a shot by Caufield came to him off the end boards.

Former Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris scored his first for Columbus at 3:34 to make it 3-1 on a long slap shot. He was acquired Aug. 19 from the Canadiens for Laine. It was his first goal in 25 games.

Lane Hutson made it 3-2 at 7:03 with a wrist shot that deflected off the stick of Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson.

Evans tied it 3-3 at 14:26 on a partial breakaway off a pass by Emil Heineman to extend his goal streak to three games (three goals).

Joel Armia made it 4-3 20 seconds into the third period by converting a pass to the slot by Evans.

Voronkov tied it 4-4 at 3:24 with a power-play goal, one-timing a pass between the circles from Marchenko.

