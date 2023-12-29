Svechnikov’s hat trick, Aho’s 4 assists spark Hurricanes past Canadiens

Cayden Primeau made 29 saves in his second straight start for Montreal (15-14-5), which tied it twice before having its five-game point streak end (3-0-2).

The Canadiens were playing their first game in six days.

“I think it’s pretty clear we didn’t have our game the first 10 minutes,” Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson said. “That’s normal after a break. I think we found it the rest of the first period, the second, too, and in the third we were there. So there was a lot of time left.”

Svechnikov put the Hurricanes ahead 4-3 at 13:51 of the third period with a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle, then completed the hat trick by scoring into an empty net on the power play with 19 seconds left for the 5-3 final.

Svechnikov entered the game with three goals in 20 games this season.

“We talk about it all the time, he’s got to get on the score sheet for us to be the team we need to be,” Brind’Amour said. “And he’s a dominant player, and to do that, you’ve got to score. He does other things, obviously, but tonight was the big difference.”

Svechnikov put the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 at 1:35 of the first period when he tipped Burns’ one-timer past Primeau’s glove.

Fast made it 2-0 at 12:40, tapping in the puck from the right edge of the crease for his first goal in 18 games.

“I’ve been waiting for those a little bit this year,” Fast said. “They haven’t come easy so far, so of course it was a good feeling to get two goals today and hopefully I can ride the wave a little bit here.”