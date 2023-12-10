Primeau makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens defeat Sabres in shootout

The Sabres forced overtime when Kyle Okposo converted the rebound of a Connor Clifton shot to make it 2-2 at 6:36 of the third period.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and Jayden Struble and Nick Suzuki scored in regulation for the Canadiens (12-12-3).

Jeff Skinner scored, and Devon Levi made 29 saves for Buffalo (11-14-3).

Montreal scored 14 seconds apart in the second period while playing 4 on 4 prior to a Canadiens power play.

Struble scored his first NHL goal to give Montreal a 1-0 lead at 12:59, redirecting Johnathan Kovacevic’s shot pass off the rush.

Suzuki made it 2-0 when he carried the puck into the zone and scored on a wrist shot from the high slot at 13:13.

Skinner cut it to 2-1 at 1:06 of the third period when he received a pass in the skates from Tage Thompson and kicked it to his stick before shooting past Primeau from the slot.

Canadiens forward Tanner Pearson left the game after the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.