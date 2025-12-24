Coach’s Challenge: MTL @ BOS – 7:04 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Boston

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Montreal

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Zachary Bolduc’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Maple Leafs enter holiday break with welcome ‘boost’

Canadiens score 5 straight, surge to win against Bruins

Byram wins it in OT, Sabres stay hot with 7-straight wins to defeat Senators

Rangers score 5 straight goals in 3rd period, rally past Capitals

Pelech scores in 3rd period to lift Islanders past Devils

Panthers rally past Hurricanes with 5 unanswered goals

Larkin ties it late in 3rd, lifts Red Wings past Stars in OT

Domi breaks tie in 3rd, sparks Maple Leafs past Penguins to stop skid

NHL teams spread holiday cheer before Christmas break

Berube safe as Maple Leafs coach, GM says

Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice

Johnston fined maximum for roughing in Ducks game

NHL On Tap: Robertson, DeBrincat meet in clash of U.S. Olympic hopefuls

'Road To The Winter Classic' Episode 3 highlights Christmas in Florida

Danault hoping for 'fresh start' in Canadiens debut

Winter Classic rink build underway in Miami for Rangers-Panthers outdoor game

McKenna's impact at World Juniors discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

NHL Status Report: Leonard returns for Capitals against Rangers