Heiskanen hopes scoring, defense for Stars will lead to Norris Trophy

"The Norris is the best defenseman in the League, not just the highest-scoring defenseman in the League," DeBoer said. "He gets the toughest assignments every night shutting down the best players on the other team, killing penalties, on with a disadvantage 5-on-6 late in games, blocking shots. I think all those things should go into that bucket when you're picking that guy. I think Miro checks boxes in all those areas."