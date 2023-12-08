DeSmith stops 26 in shutout, Canucks hand Wild 1st loss under Hynes

Hoglander, Blueger score for Vancouver, which has 17 shots on goal; Minnesota had won 4 in row

Recap: Wild at Canucks 12.7.23

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for the Vancouver Canucks, who ended the Minnesota Wild’s four-game winning streak under new coach John Hynes with a 2-0 victory at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

The shutout was DeSmith’s first for Vancouver since being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 19, and 10th in the NHL. It was also DeSmith’s first shutout since April 21, 2022, a 4-0 victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Boston Bruins.

Nils Hoglander and Teddy Blueger scored for the Canucks (17-9-1), who have alternated wins and losses in their past 10 games.

Filip Gustavsson made 15 saves for the Wild (9-11-4), who lost for the first time (4-1-0) since Hynes took over as coach on Nov. 27. Minnesota had outscored opponents 18-5 during its winning streak.

The Wild had the first 10 shots of the game, preventing the Canucks from getting their first until 13:18 of the first period. But Minnesota couldn’t beat DeSmith, who was making his first start in five games and made his best saves on a couple scrambles around his crease.

Hoglander, moved up from the fourth line to the second, put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 18:05 of the first period with his ninth goal of the season. He pulled up off the rush near the top of the right circle and waited for Wild defenseman Nikita Zadorov to cut in front of Gustavsson before shooting a quick wrist shot past the glove of the screened Minnesota goalie.

Blueger made it 2-0 at 2:05 of the third period on a breakaway from the hash marks, faking Gustavsson to his left before pulling it back the other way on his forehand.

The play started with Dakota Joshua keeping it in at the Minnesota blue line and passing over to Conor Garland, who found Blueger behind the Wild defense.

Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello had his point streak end at 10 games and 14 points (three goals, 11 assists).

