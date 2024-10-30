Fleury makes 26 saves for Wild, wins likely final game in Pittsburgh

Fleury won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) in 13 seasons with Pittsburgh after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2003 NHL Draft. He has the most wins (375) and best goals-against average (2.58) in Penguins history.

“I don’t know. It’s maybe hard to believe that's the last time,” Fleury said. “I told you I’ve gotten soft. Yeah, hard to believe, but so appreciative. ... I’ve had a few tough games here. I don’t know. It just feels so weird, so not comfortable.”

After the game, the 39-year-old was greeted by longtime Penguins teammates Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang at the Pittsburgh bench as the crowd chanted his last name.

“I think it’s a great way to celebrate (Fleury),” Crosby said. “I thought the fans had great ovations with the videos and things like that. He means a lot to the team, to the fans, to the organization, to the guys that played with him.

“So, yeah, probably mixed emotions. Happy that he had the opportunity to play in this game and get that kind of ovation. And then, obviously sad to see that it’s his last year.”