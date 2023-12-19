Crosby has 2 points, Penguins recover to defeat Wild

Crosby reached 1,535 points (568 goals, 967 assists), passing Mark Recchi (1,533 points; 577 goals, 956 assists) for the 13th most in NHL history.

Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for the Penguins (14-13-3), who have won three of four. They lost 7-0 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Ryan Hartman, Jake Middleton and Vinni Lettieri scored for the Wild (12-13-4), who had won three straight. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

Reilly Smith put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 7:39 of the first period with a backhand after Valtteri Puustinen poked the puck away from Minnesota defenseman Alex Goligoski behind the net.

Guentzel made it 2-0, deflecting a slap shot from Erik Karlsson 36 seconds into the second on a power play.

Malkin extended the lead to 3-0 at 3:34 with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1.

Minnesota scored three straight goals to tie it 3-3 in the third.

Hartman cut it to 3-1 at 15:06 when Brock Faber sent a pass off the skate of Penguins defenseman John Ludvig that found Hartman for a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Middleton made it 3-2 at 17:30 with a rebound to the right of Nedeljkovic.

Lettieri tied it 3-3 at 5:33 of the third, deflecting a shot by Jon Merrill.

Crosby scored his 18th goal of the season 47 seconds later, giving the Penguins a 4-3 lead at 6:20 on a power play by chipping in a bouncing puck from the top of the crease.

Wild forward Mats Zuccarello did not play due to an upper-body injury.