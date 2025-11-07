Wild at Islanders projected lineups

WILD (5-7-3) at ISLANDERS (6-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin -- Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium -- Daemon Hunt
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: David Jiricek, Danila Yurov, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
The Wild did not have a morning skate after losing 4-3 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Wallstedt is expected to start after Gustavsson made 21 saves against the Hurricanes. … Zuccarello could make his season debut after missing the first 15 games because of a lower-body injury. The forward took part in the morning skate Thursday, and coach John Hynes said then that Friday could be possible.