Wild at Islanders projected lineups

WILD (5-7-3) at ISLANDERS (6-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin -- Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Daemon Hunt

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek, Danila Yurov, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

The Wild did not have a morning skate after losing 4-3 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Wallstedt is expected to start after Gustavsson made 21 saves against the Hurricanes. … Zuccarello could make his season debut after missing the first 15 games because of a lower-body injury. The forward took part in the morning skate Thursday, and coach John Hynes said then that Friday could be possible.

