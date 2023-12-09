Bouchard scores twice, Oilers defeat Wild for 6th straight win

Bouchard, who also had an assist, scored the game-winner at 1:32 when he one-timed Leon Draisaitl’s feed on a power play past Marc-Andre Fleury. Bouchard has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) during a 10-game point streak.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, (11-12-1), who opened a six-game homestand. Stuart Skinner made 17 saves.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Fleury made 36 saves for the Wild (9-12-4), who have lost back-to-back games after winning their first four under coach John Hynes. Minnesota lost 2-0 at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Bouchard gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 15:16 of the first period when he took a pass from Nugent-Hopkins and scored with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

The Oilers outshot the Wild 18-4 in the first.

But Minnesota responded with two goals in the opening minute of the second period. Boldy tied it 1-1 just 15 seconds in on a rebound in front, then fed Joel Eriksson Ek in the right circle to give the Wild a 2-1 lead at 41 seconds.

McDavid quickly tied it 2-2 at 1:21, working his way around Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in the right circle before stuffing a backhand past Fleury from behind the goal line at the far post.

Connor Dewar put Minnesota back in front 3-2 at 11:58, but Draisaitl one-timed a feed from Nugent-Hopkins for a power-play goal at 18:30 to tie it 3-3.

Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin left the game in the opening minute of the third after a hit into the boards from Oilers forward Evander Kane.