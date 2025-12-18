Wild at Blue Jackets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (20-9-5) at BLUE JACKETS (14-13-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNOH

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Matt Kierstad -- Jared Spurgeon

Carson Lambos -- David Jiricek

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Spacek

Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Marcus Johansson (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Yegor Chinakhov

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

Lambos, the 26th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, makes his NHL debut. … Hunt, a defenseman, was injured in the first period against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. “I wouldn’t classify it as week-to-week yet,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “It’s one of those where in 48 hours after you’ll kind of see if it’s going to be.” Hynes said defensemen Middleton and Brodin and forwards Zuccarello and Hinostroza skated on Thursday in Minnesota and some of them may be available when the Wild play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. … Aston-Reese, who has been scratched seven times since his last game on Dec., 1, replaces Gaunce. The forward is in Cleveland with his expectant wife. … Olivier, a forward, said he is close to participating in a full-team skate. He has missed 10 games since Nov. 24.

