Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ CAR – 14:59 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined that Carolina’s Jackson Blake preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in the process of exiting the ice, however, his skate was still touching the ice when Sebastian Aho entered the offensive zone, therefore, the delayed off-side remained in effect. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

Additionally, according to Rule 83.3, “If, during a delayed off-side, an attacking player in the attacking zone elects to proceed to his players’ bench (which extends into the attacking zone) to be replaced by a teammate, he shall be considered to have cleared the zone when both skates are off the ice and the Linesman judges him to have left the playing surface.”

The clock is reset to show 5:11 (14:49 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

