Matheson playing with renewed happiness, confidence for Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Mike Matheson brought up the demons from his past in order to best describe the defenseman he is now, in his second season with the Montreal Canadiens.

"I'm now on the other side of the mountain," he said. "I look back on the difficult years and I wouldn't change them. I've come out of it a stronger person. I was better prepared to arrive in Montreal. I didn't go through those challenges at random. All the puzzle pieces fell in the right spot for me to become a member of the Canadiens.

"My last year in Florida [with the Panthers in 2019-20], I was in a bad place. I'd sometimes find myself scratched, I played some games as a winger, and I'd say to myself, 'Wow, this isn't going well.'

"There were days where I'd come home, and I wasn't happy. My play was really affecting me. I was no longer the same person. I was always feeling down, I didn't have any energy, and I probably went through some bouts of depression. I found it difficult to get out of bed to go to the arena. I just didn't have the motivation. I knew it was my fault. I wasn't looking to blame the coaches or anyone else. I'd look at my game and I'd rewatch my shifts. I knew I wasn't playing well; that was all on me. I had a lot of self-doubt. I'd wonder if I had what it takes to get to the level I wanted to be at."

Matheson has picked himself back up since that final season with the Panthers. By his own admission, he had to rebuild his game as well as his confidence during his two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins before finding another level to his game with the Canadiens, the team he grew up rooting for.

"I often look back on my years in Florida, where there were moments of doubt in my mind," he said. "I wondered if I was going to get the chance to show what I had deep inside. I even asked myself if I was truly able to play in this League. But today, I come to the arena with a smile on my face, I'm happy to be an important player, and I want to play the best I possibly can for the Canadiens."

It was in Pittsburgh from 2020-22 that Matheson rediscovered his happiness on the ice. He credited two teammates as well as assistant coach Todd Reirden.

"There was Sidney [Crosby] and Kris [Letang], but also Todd Reirden," Matheson said. "I would watch Crosby and Letang to see how they worked at the arena or in the gym. I was a hard-working guy, but I sometimes didn't hit the off switch often enough. If Crosby, who is as obsessed with this sport as anyone, can allow himself to forget about hockey for a while, I could do it too.

"I had been traded there in September [2020]. That was the season we were coming back from COVID. I watched videos with Todd starting in September. We'd talk once a week and he'd give me five clips to watch. At the following meeting, we'd watch them together and he'd give me five more. In our conversations, we also talked about life in general, not just hockey. It was amazing. I had a coach who cared about my happiness. When I started playing with the Penguins, I felt like he already knew me. He knew what I needed to hear, good or bad. I learned a lot with him. He gave me my confidence back."

Matheson was traded to the Canadiens on July 16, 2022, for defenseman Jeff Petry Petry and forward Ryan Poehling. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes had been Matheson's agent, so he knew what kind of person as well as player Montreal was getting.

He had an NHL career-best 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 48 games last season, but he's already matched that with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 49 games this season.